Mississippi Aquarium cancels soft openings due to tropical storms

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Aquarium announced it cancelled all soft opening events between August 24 and 27 due to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Leaders said they will continue to monitor the latest on both storms.

As we make preparations for the incoming weather, we encourage you to follow the local media outlets for all weather updates as the situation continues to change and follow the recommendations of the local authorities. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We could not do this without you and look forward to welcoming you to Mississippi Aquarium on August 29. Mississippi Aquarium

