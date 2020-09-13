GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will be closed on Tuesday, September 15 due to the threat of Tropical Storm Sally. On Monday, their teams will prepare for the storm, so some animals may not be in their habitats that day.
For those who have pre-purchased tickets for this day please visit msaquarium.org to reschedule your visit day.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi Aquarium to close on Tuesday ahead of Sally
- LIVE: Governor Reeves holds press conference on Tropical Storm Sally
- Tropical Storm Watch expanded as Sally approaches Gulf Coast
- Chinese military calls US biggest threat to world peace
- Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000