Mississippi Aquarium to close on Tuesday ahead of Sally

Tropics
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will be closed on Tuesday, September 15 due to the threat of Tropical Storm Sally. On Monday, their teams will prepare for the storm, so some animals may not be in their habitats that day.

For those who have pre-purchased tickets for this day please visit msaquarium.org to reschedule your visit day.

