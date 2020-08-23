Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

Mississippi coastal communities prepare for Hurricane Marco

Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Gulfport made last minute errands to the store ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

Marinas in Biloxi, Gulfport and Long Beach have ordered boaters to evacuate for safety and to protect them from the storm surge that’s expected to affect the area on Monday. Marco is predicted to make landfall near the New Orleans area.

While Laura will follow a similar path, it won’t hit the coast at the same time as Marco. Laura is expected to be a day behind, but the storm could strengthen once it reaches the open Gulf of Mexico.

To keep up with the forecast, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories