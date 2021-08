JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Power companies across Mississippi are still working to restore power to customers after Hurricane Ida. The storm made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, August 29.

As of Tuesday, more than 52,000 customers were without power. Entergy has the majority of outages with more than 23,000 across Mississippi, according to PowerOutage.us.

