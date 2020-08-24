Mississippi emergency officials urge coastal communities to keep up with weather reports

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Marco continues to weaken as it approaches in the Gulf Coast, there is about one to two feet of storm surge on the Mississippi Coast.

Mississippians are also bracing for Tropical Storm Laura later in the week. The storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane.

Emergency management leaders in Harrison County want neighbors to stay up to date with daily reports.

“You know as the Gulf is unstable down here, and in South Mississippi, you can have a squall line pop up and then have bad weather. So there was a potential we see a main rain band come on us and drop multiple inches of rain. We could see a little squall line come up and have a water spout get over land,” said Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy.

If conditions worsen in Harrison County, there are shelters set up in Kiln and the First Methodist Church of Columbia.

