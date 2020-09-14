Mississippi Gaming Commission orders coast casinos to close ahead of Sally

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) ordered the 12 Mississippi Gulf Coast Casinos to close ahead of Hurricane Sally.
According to the commission, the casinos must be closed by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14.
The establishments can reopen only upon the directive of the MGC.
This order applies to the following Mississippi casinos:
- Beau Rivage Casino, Biloxi
- Boomtown Casino, Biloxi
- Harrah’s Gulf Coast, Biloxi
- IP Casino, Biloxi
- Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi
- Palace Casino, Biloxi
- Treasure Bay Casino, Biloxi
- Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi
- Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis
- Island View Casino, Gulfport
- Silver Slipper Casino, Lakeshore
- Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, D’Iberville
