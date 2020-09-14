Mississippi Gaming Commission orders coast casinos to close ahead of Sally

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) ordered the 12 Mississippi Gulf Coast Casinos to close ahead of Hurricane Sally.

According to the commission, the casinos must be closed by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14.

The establishments can reopen only upon the directive of the MGC.

This order applies to the following Mississippi casinos:

Beau Rivage Casino, Biloxi

Boomtown Casino, Biloxi

Harrah’s Gulf Coast, Biloxi

IP Casino, Biloxi

Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi

Palace Casino, Biloxi

Treasure Bay Casino, Biloxi

Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi

Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis

Island View Casino, Gulfport

Silver Slipper Casino, Lakeshore

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, D’Iberville

LATEST STORIES: