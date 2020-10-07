Mississippi governor declares State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta

Severe Weather Tools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of damage from Hurricane Delta. Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast on Friday afternoon as a Major Hurricane. 

“I have declared a State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta,” said Reeves. “Watch the weather reports and get prepared. We are tracking this closely and operators are getting ready for action. Prep for the worst. Pray for the best. God bless and stay safe.”

At this time, the heaviest rain and strongest wind is projected to be felt Friday afternoon through midday Saturday across Southwest Mississippi and further north along the Mississippi River.

A link to the State of Emergency declaration can be found here.

There will be a press briefing regarding the upcoming storm at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Thursday. 

