Mississippi governor gives update on Hurricane Sally

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the current situation of Hurricane Sally.
The news conference will start at 3:15 p.m. at Mississippi’s State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl.
If the live stream does not work, you can watch the news conference here.
LATEST STORIES:
- $40 million expansion of commercial lanes at Pharr port of entry breaks ground
- Salvation Army prepares to help neighbors on Mississippi Gulf Coast
- Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US shelves
- 351 sea turtles found dead on coast where 137 sea lions died
- Tracking the Tropics: ‘Huge rainmaker’ Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods