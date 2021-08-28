Mississippi governor declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Saturday, August 28 as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast.

On Saturday, the governor said he issued a State of Emergency for Mississippi ahead of the storm. The State of Emergency allows the state government to deploy state resources and state assets for the purpose of search and rescue.

Reeves said he requested an Emergency Declaration by President Joe Biden. He spoke with the president on Friday, and he said the request is in process. He anticipates receiving the request back with an approval from the president in the near future.

The governor encouraged neighbors who live in low-lying areas along the Mississippi Coast to find higher ground. So far, the following evacuation orders have been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA):

Hancock County:

Mandatory evacuation order for all low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks and mobile homes

The Pleasure Street County Marina is CLOSED – all boats must be removed from the marina

Harrison County:

Voluntary evacuation order for all low lying areas

MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said shelters have opened along the coast for those who need shelter.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Director of Health Protection Jim Craig announced all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Central and South Mississippi at MSDH county health departments will be canceled on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31. Further cancellations are possible.

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast ahead of Ida.