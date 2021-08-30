Mississippi granted Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration due to Ida

Ida flooded the Tangipahoa River and an adjacent campground in Magnolia. (Courtesy: Enterprise-Journal Newspaper)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the State of Mississippi’s request for a pre-disaster Emergency Measures declaration for the entire state due to Hurricane Ida, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), any expenses accrued by the state and specific counties in preparation for Hurricane Ida are now eligible for federal reimbursement.

Under the requested Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for all 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.