Mississippi Gulf Coast experiences heavy impact from Zeta

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi coastal region experienced wind gusts as high as 122 miles per hour from Hurricane Zeta. according to Emergency Management Agency.

Harrison County currently has reported thousands of neighbors without power due to countless downed power lines and trees. Railroad crossings have also lost their signals and barriers blown over in downtown Gulfport.

Members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the surge did reach 11 feet in certain spots, now its steadily going down. However, authorities still can’t fully switch gears to recovery mode until daylight.

“We know we’re going to have a lot of damage. We’ve had some reports of damage to county buildings, to fire stations… We have some priority calls we have to respond to and then we’ll start to weed those down and get to those citizens’ needs,” said Harrison County EMA Rupert Lacey.

