Mississippi National Guard prepares for Hurricane Sally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Army National Guard (MSNG) Soldiers are prepared to respond to communities affected by Hurricane Sally.

The 223rd Engineer Battalion from West Point and the 890th Engineer Battalion of Gulfport are ready to respond in support of our partnering civilian emergency response agencies. MSNG units are prepositioned at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg and at MSNG Readiness Centers located at Picayune, Pascagoula, and Gulfport.

The 890th Engineer Battalion and the 223rd Engineer Battalion both have three high water rescue composite teams prepared to execute missions as directed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). Each team contains 10 Soldiers, 1 HMMWV, 2 High Water Rescue Vehicles, life vests, throw rings, ropes, blankets, gloves, and chemical lights.

Courtesy: Mississippi National Guard

Courtesy: Mississippi National Guard

