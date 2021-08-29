Mississippi Power opens Storm Center ahead of Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, Mississippi Power opened its Storm Center as Hurricane Ida moves closer to the state.

According to officials, the company has secured more than 1,000 outside resources – linemen, vegetation management crews and damage assessors – to assist with power outages. On Sunday, crews will work to restore service until the hurricane and tropical force winds will force work to pause until the storm passes.

“The weather conditions across South Mississippi will continue to deteriorate Sunday as this dangerous storm makes landfall and moves through our area,” Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said. “We are prepared to use every resource available to restore service to our customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

Officials said the Storm Center allows Mississippi Power’s Storm Team leadership to monitor the path of the storm and the company’s restoration effort from a single location.

“Every Mississippi Power employee has a storm role, and each one stands ready to respond to our customers’ needs,” Vice President of Customer Service and Operations Tommy Murphy said. “These employees are storm-tested and are ready to work.”

The company released the following safety tips:

Before

Charge your cell phone and other devices before the storm.

Build an emergency kit, including enough food and water to last for at least 72 hours. Include any medications that might be needed.

Plan now for how you and your family will contact each other if a storm hits.

Stock food, water and medication for family pets.

Include a battery-operated radio, batteries and flashlights in your emergency kit.

Turn your air conditioning down to cool your house. If you keep the doors and windows closed after the storm, you can keep your house relatively cool for about 48 hours after the storm.

Fill bathtubs and sinks with water for washing and flushing toilets.

Leave a porch light switched on so that utility crews will be able to determine immediately the success of specific repairs.

During

Follow Mississippi Power social media channels and your local news source for information.

If you are unable to evacuate during a storm:

Stay indoors and away from windows and glass doors.

Take refuge in a small interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest level.

Don’t be fooled if there is a lull. It could be the eye of the storm and winds could pick up again.

After