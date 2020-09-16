Mississippi Power reports 1,600 outages from Hurricane Sally

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Power reported 1,600 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m.

The outages were reported in Pascagoula and Moss Point and were caused by Hurricane Sally. The storm made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 7,000 people are without power in Jackson and George counties.

As of 7:30 a.m., we have approximately 1,600 customers without power in Pascagoula and Moss Point. Our crews will work safely until the lights are back on. #HurricaneSally pic.twitter.com/HAEwlfbtNU — Mississippi Power (@MS_Power) September 16, 2020

