PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Power reported 1,600 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m.
The outages were reported in Pascagoula and Moss Point and were caused by Hurricane Sally. The storm made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 7,000 people are without power in Jackson and George counties.
Click here to keep up with the restoration process.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi Power reports 1,600 outages from Hurricane Sally
- PHOTOS: Storm damage from Hurricane Sally along Mississippi coast
- VIDEO: Eyewall of Sally reaches Orange Beach, winds caught on camera
- Pascagoula police warn drivers to stay off flooded roads
- Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments