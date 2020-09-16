Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Mississippi Power reports 1,600 outages from Hurricane Sally

Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

Damage from Hurricane Sally in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Power reported 1,600 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m.

The outages were reported in Pascagoula and Moss Point and were caused by Hurricane Sally. The storm made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 7,000 people are without power in Jackson and George counties.

Click here to keep up with the restoration process.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories