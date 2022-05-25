JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will begin on June 1. Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney is encouraging neighbors to pack a “go bag” before the season begins.

The “go bag” should include the following items:

Important documents: Insurance cards, Social Security cards, etc.

Keep copies of these documents in a waterproof container or digital image saved online.

Cash

Medications

A battery-powered radio

A gallon of drinking water for every family member and pet

Neighbors are also encouraged to take stock of their possessions and document those items.

“Don’t forget to review your insurance coverage and make sure you are familiar with your policies,” said Chaney. “If you have questions, contact your insurance agent or insurer.”

Flood damage is generally not covered by a standard homeowners or renter’s insurance policy. If you don’t have flood insurance and are considering purchasing a policy, there is a 30-day waiting period if you buy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

If you need assistance with an insurance question or claim, call 601-359-3569, email consumer@mid.ms.gov or visit www.mid.ms.gov