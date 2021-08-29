Mississippians stock up ahead of Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Hurricane Ida approaching Central Mississippi, people rushed to stores to get supplies.

Water, canned goods and chips are some of the items people stocked up on at the Walmart in Jackson.

“I prepare before the storm comes. I don’t wait until the storm comes to prepare,” said Charlie Taylor, a Walmart shopper.

Leaders with Entergy and the National Weather Service (NWS) said the winds from the hurricane could cause widespread outages in South Mississippi up to the Jackson-metro area.