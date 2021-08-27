Mississippians stock up on groceries, supplies ahead of Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall this weekend, and Mississippians are stocking up ahead of the storm. As you prepare for the storm, it’s recommended to fill your home with emergency food, water and medical supplies.

“Every needs to be prepared. You should always keep you a good working flashlight for emergencies like this and always keep stocked up on freshwater because you never know when they’re going to blow off the shelves, then you’re not going to have any, and you definitely need water,” said Home Depot Assistant Manager Joe Medley, Jr.

Some people said they are wasting no time in getting ready ahead of the storm.

“I’m preparing to set out my generator and get 10 gallons of fuel, and we are stocking up on extra water just kind of the basics, so we think we will be a little prepared,” said one neighbor.

Another person said, “I’m trying to get the main necessities, maybe some tissues and maybe some can items. That would probably be it.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency recommends having enough supplies to get you through the first 72 hours after the storm.

