Monticello firefighters collect donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV) – Donations are being accepted at the Monticello Fire Department to help Hurricane Ida survivors in Louisiana. The department will collect the following items until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31:
- Water
- Gatorade
- Soft drinks
- Canned baked beans, corn, etc.
- Chips
- Snacks
- Brown potatoes
- White rice bags
- Biscuits
- Bread
- Buns
- Spaghetti sauce
- Ground meat
- Paper plates
- Paper Towels
The donations can be dropped off at the Monticello Fire Department, which is located at 809 E. Broad Street.