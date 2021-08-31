Monticello firefighters collect donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV) – Donations are being accepted at the Monticello Fire Department to help Hurricane Ida survivors in Louisiana. The department will collect the following items until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31:

Water

Gatorade

Soft drinks

Canned baked beans, corn, etc.

Chips

Snacks

Brown potatoes

White rice bags

Biscuits

Bread

Buns

Spaghetti sauce

Ground meat

Paper plates

Paper Towels

The donations can be dropped off at the Monticello Fire Department, which is located at 809 E. Broad Street.