Monticello firefighters collect donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

Courtesy: Monticello Fire Department

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV) – Donations are being accepted at the Monticello Fire Department to help Hurricane Ida survivors in Louisiana. The department will collect the following items until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31:

  • Water
  • Gatorade
  • Soft drinks
  • Canned baked beans, corn, etc.
  • Chips
  • Snacks
  • Brown potatoes
  • White rice bags
  • Biscuits
  • Bread
  • Buns
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Ground meat
  • Paper plates
  • Paper Towels

The donations can be dropped off at the Monticello Fire Department, which is located at 809 E. Broad Street.

