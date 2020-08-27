More than 2,000 power outages in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Laura moves north, Adams County is experiencing power outages from the storm.

According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 2,000 outages are being reported in the county. Most of the outages are in and around the City of Natchez.

In a statement on its website, Entergy said crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Tree damage & multiple power outages reported across the City of Natchez in Adams County. This is from tropical storm wind gusts up to 46 mph. Sustained winds have topped out at 30 mph. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/bLoOCf0f1U — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 27, 2020

LATEST STORIES: