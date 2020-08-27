More than 2,000 power outages in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Laura moves north, Adams County is experiencing power outages from the storm.
According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 2,000 outages are being reported in the county. Most of the outages are in and around the City of Natchez.
In a statement on its website, Entergy said crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
LATEST STORIES:
- Packers postpone Thursday morning practice after Brewers, Bucks boycott games
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake
- Laura, still a hurricane, aims for Arkansas
- Jackson mayor extends Stay Safe executive order
- VIDEO: Hurricane strength winds damage Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path