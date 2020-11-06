More than 32,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Zeta in Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said a total of 32,071 homes have been damaged or affected by Hurricane Zeta, which made landfall in October.

MEMA is encouraging neighbors not to burn debris, but instead, sort it according to FEMA standards. (Debris counting and weighing are critical in applying for federal assistance.) Currently, MEMA is working on damage assessments, and FEMA has been requested to conduct joint damage assessments of the impacted areas.

The following damage reports are preliminary:

Jackson:

Total Homes Affected: 2,535

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 20

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 69

Harrison

Total Homes Affected: 26,838

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 212

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 928

Hancock

Total Homes Affected: 993

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 35

Forrest

Total Homes Affected: 22

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 1

George

Total Homes Affected: 990

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 20

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 6

Greene

Total Homes Affected: 408

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 4

Pearl River:

Total Homes Affected: 30

Perry

Total Homes Affected: 44

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 6

Stone

Total Homes Affected: 161

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 4

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 2

Wayne

Total Homes Affected: 50

Total Businesses/Farms Affected: 2

Total Public Roads/Buildings Affected: 2

Before home repairs and reconstruction begins, permits must be obtained for communities that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. The local Floodplain Administrator must assess the damage of the property inside the special flood hazard area. After the assessment has been completed, the permit official will notify the property owner of the results and what requirements they will need to meet during repairs.

