MS Urban Search & Rescue Task Force prepared to respond to Sally

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – With Hurricane Sally expected to impact Mississippi this week, emergency crews are preparing to respond to calls about flash flooding.

The state activated Mississippi’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force. The 38 person team is currently operating on the Gulf Coast, strategically placed to respond to flash flooding and swift water rescues.

The team assisted in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. One team has been stations in Hancock County and another is in Harrison County.

Mississippi Task Force 1 Deputy Task Force leader, Ben McMinn

“We anticipate flash flooding to stick around through the end of the week. So typically, it’s unpredictable in this type of event. If we start seeing high winds and we start seeing damage to structures, our teams will transition from a flood water and swift water response to a wide area search response. We will begin checking on people in damaged structures,” explained Ben McMinn, deputy task force leader.

Entergy crews said they’re also prepared to respond to power outages in Mississippi. They ask customers to be patient, because the company is operating slower amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

