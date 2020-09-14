Neighbors in Covington County brace for Hurricane Sally

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Counties in the Pine Belt are bracing for the rain from Hurricane Sally.

In Covington County, neighbors are still recovering from the April tornadoes. With Sally on the way, emergency management officials said it’s important for neighbors to stay alert and be prepared.

Covington County EMA Director Greg Sandford said they’ve been monitoring Sally around the clock.

“The forecast track has shifted to the east, so that means we’re on the west and kind of lessens our impact to a degree. But this is a weather, this is a hurricane, and everything doesn’t always go according to the plan. So stay alert, stay tuned to what the National Hurricane Center is putting out,” explained Sandford.

He said dispatchers in the E-911 Center are ready to assist anyone in danger. Right now, there are no shelters open in Covington County. If the EMA needs to open the shelters, they will.

LATEST STORIES: