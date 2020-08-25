Neighbors in Pine Belt stock up on supplies ahead of storms

PURVIS, Miss. (WHLT) – Local food suppliers in the Pine Belt start to see empty shelves as the area braces for the impact from two tropical storm systems.

Shoppers at Ramey’s in Purvis stocked up on supplies ahead of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

“We had extra water come in on a delivery Saturday, and we pretty much have gone through it. People really didn’t know what the storm was gone do,” said John Harfield, manager of Ramey’s.

