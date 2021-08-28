New Orleans airport cancels flights scheduled Sunday due to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans Airport officials announced on Saturday that all arriving and departing flights scheduled for Sunday, August 29 have been canceled due to the highly anticipated Hurricane Ida.
Ida currently remains a Category 2 hurricane with maximum winds of 105 miles per hour. Pressure continues to drop so rapid intensification is expected overnight. Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday night in Louisiana as a Category 4.
