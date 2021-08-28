New Orleans airport cancels flights scheduled Sunday due to Hurricane Ida

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana’s governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans Airport officials announced on Saturday that all arriving and departing flights scheduled for Sunday, August 29 have been canceled due to the highly anticipated Hurricane Ida.

#HurricaneIda Update: All arriving and departing flights scheduled for tomorrow (Sun. 8/29) have been cancelled due to anticipated hurricane. — New Orleans Airport (@flyneworleans) August 29, 2021

Ida currently remains a Category 2 hurricane with maximum winds of 105 miles per hour. Pressure continues to drop so rapid intensification is expected overnight. Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday night in Louisiana as a Category 4.

