In the days following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on the west coast of Florida, federal officials began taking high-resolution aerial photos of the areas most impacted by the storm.

On September 29, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) began collecting aerial damage assessment images in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Imagery has been collected in specific areas by NOAA aircraft, identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners. Collected images are available to view online via the NGS aerial imagery viewer. View tips on how to use the imagery viewer.

NOAA says the aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm.

In a statement released Monday, the agency said, “Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities. This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment.”