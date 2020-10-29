PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) - Parts of the Pine Belt are cleaning up after Hurricane Zeta caused damage in the area. A couple, who lives in Hattiesburg, were both at home when a tree crashed into it.

“I was actually looking outside my carport window, which is where the tree was, and I heard something explode. And I kind of saw some green sparks and some smoke behind it, and then I heard like a deer coming hind me, like some rustling and a thud. It shook the whole house," said Ben Waddle, the homeowner.