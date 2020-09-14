Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

PHOTOS: Flooding along Mississippi coast ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

Waveland, MS

  • Waveland, MS
  • Waveland, MS
  • Waveland, MS
  • Waveland, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS
  • Bay St. Louis, MS

WAVELAND, Miss. (WHLT) – As Tropical Storm Sally approaches the Mississippi coast, beaches and waterfronts in Waveland have already flooded.

There is also flooding in Bay St. Louis.

The Hancock County EMA issued a mandatory evacuation for low lying areas on Monday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories