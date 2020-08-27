PHOTOS: Hurricane Laura moves inland; expected to impact Mississippi

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (AP) - Laura is still a Category 2 hurricane as it moves deeper over Louisiana, six hours after making landfall as a Category 4. That's no longer considered catastrophic but still extremely dangerous.

Forecasters were predicting an unsurvivable storm surge along a stretch of coastline from Port Arthur, Texas to points east of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and more than 580,000 residents were ordered to evacuate.