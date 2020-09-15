PHOTOS: Storm surge along Mississippi coast from Hurricane Sally

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – With Hurricane Sally approaching the Gulf Coast, parts of Mississippi are experiencing the storm surge. There is flooding in Pascagoula and Pass Christian.

Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties are expected to see up to five feet of ocean surge above a two foot high tide.

Hurricane Sally’s forecast cone has shifted slightly east, with landfall now expected just east of the AL/MS state line Wednesday morning.

Storm surge from Hurricane Sally in Pass Christian, MS

Storm surge floods parking lot and parking deck at the Palace Casino Resort in Biloxi.

