Pike County neighbors without power after hurricane prepare for next storm

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In Pike County, people are preparing for flash flooding in the area while still dealing with the aftermath from Hurricane Ida.

For the past few weeks, some neighbors in the county have been dealing with downed trees and power lines.

One neighbor said, “I see a lot of power out. I lost all my food. I had to throw all stuff away. I had to start over again, and then lights were out for two to three hours.”

Pike County Emergency Director Robert Coughlin said issues from Ida are still a problem.

“Some homes that have some damage to it, and some of them have tarps on them, so we’re watching the flash flood risk a little closer than normal, but we don’t anticipate any problems and most of the homes should be covered by now,” he stated.

Twenty-nine customers with Magnolia Electric are still without power in Pike County.