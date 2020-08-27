Power outages from Hurricane Laura

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As the remnants of Hurricane Laura move north, Mississippi is experiencing power outages from the storm.
According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 5,000 outages are being reported in the county.
In a statement on its website, Entergy said crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tracking the Tropics: Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana
- Jackson Salvation Army called to Lake Charles
- Two Smiths Station High School teachers on administrative leave, one under criminal investigation, officials say
- Dozens of Georgia children rescued by U.S. Marshals in “Operation Not Forgotten”
- Bay St. Louis experiences some storm surge from Laura