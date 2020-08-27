Severe Weather Information

Power outages from Hurricane Laura

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As the remnants of Hurricane Laura move north, Mississippi is experiencing power outages from the storm.

According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 5,000 outages are being reported in the county.

In a statement on its website, Entergy said crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

