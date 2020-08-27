Severe Weather Information

Power outages in Adams County from Hurricane Laura

Tropics
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Laura moves north, Adams County is experiencing power outages from the storm.

According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 1,000 outages are being reported in the county. Most of the outages are in and around the City of Natchez.

In a statement on its website, Entergy said crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

