Power outages in Adams County from Hurricane Laura

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Laura moves north, Adams County is experiencing power outages from the storm.
According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 1,000 outages are being reported in the county. Most of the outages are in and around the City of Natchez.
In a statement on its website, Entergy said crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chemical fire billows in Hurricane Laura’s wake
- Mississippi crews to assist with rescue missions in Louisiana
- WATCH – RNC Recap: Pence pounces while crises swirl
- Chemical leak reported near Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura
- 585 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi