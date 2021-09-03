Power restoration continues in Pike County following Ida

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida continue in Pike County. Hundreds of people are still without power.

On Wednesday, Entergy had more than 5,000 customers without power. According to a spokesperson for Entergy, the number is now down to just over 1,000.

Entergy crews are getting additional help to restore customers power in Pike County.

“Over 2,000 people helping out in this restoration, Entergy Mississippi crews and people from out of state, and we brought in crews from 18 states to assist in this restoration,” the spokesperson explained.

One person said they lost power on Saturday.

“Lost my power on Saturday, and it was recovered on Wednesday. A few people with trees on the roof.”