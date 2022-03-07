PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two striking images were circulating on social media Monday that showed what Panhandle residents have faced over the past three years.

This photo of a young girl walking through the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018 was taken by Christon Anderson.

The first is a famous photograph taken by Christon Anderson of his young daughter walking through The Cove neighborhood immediately after Hurricane Michael. The girl is surrounded by debris as the efforts to clean up and rescue civilians were just getting underway.

The second is a photo taken by Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Wayne Gilmore. It shows a firefighter watching a wall of flame. Fire and forestry officials said more than 10,000 acres have burned in several separate wildfires in Bay and Gulf Counties since Friday.

This photo of a firefighter facing the Bertha Swamp Road fire was taken by Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Wayne Gilmore.

The wildfires are fueled by Hurricane Michael debris that is still laying on the ground following the October 2018 category five storm. State and federal leaders said Saturday that given the damage leftover from the hurricane a wildfire was “expected.”

“Literally nobody’s ever seen this much wood on the ground in the history of the country. And it’s unburned, this didn’t burn down, it fell down. So it became firewood and of course, it’s dried out over the course of three years,” said Rep. Neal Dunn R-Panama City.

Bay County leaders have repeatedly thanked the crews and state resources who have come from all over the state to help fight the fires. Local first responders say they are more than willing to return the favor someday.

“And I promise you if you go ahead and put them in a mission for us, any other disaster in the state Bay County will be the first to respond to help,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said Sunday.