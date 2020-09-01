Preliminary damage reports from Hurricane Laura in Mississippi

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday, August, 27 near Cameron, Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. Parts of Mississippi experienced tropical storm force winds resulting in power outages, flooding and spin-up tornadoes.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), peak wind gusts exceeded 40 mph across the western portion of the state. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Lafayette County just northeast of Oxford.

At this time, Adams, Sunflower, Warren and Wayne counties are the only counties reporting damage to MEMA.

Adams County – three homes major damage; five homes minor damage; four homes affected; one building major damage

– three homes major damage; five homes minor damage; four homes affected; one building major damage Sunflower – one home minor damage

– one home minor damage Warren County – one home destroyed; one home minor damage

– one home destroyed; one home minor damage Wayne County – six public roads major damage

