JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts on June 1. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) suggested neighbors should pack their hurricane survival kits as soon as possible.

Here are some items that could go in a hurricane survival kit:

Water

Drinking water (one gallon per person per day for 14 days)

Water for cooking and hygiene (one gallon per person per day)

Water for pets

Food