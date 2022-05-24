JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts on June 1. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) suggested neighbors should pack their hurricane survival kits as soon as possible.
Here are some items that could go in a hurricane survival kit:
Water
- Drinking water (one gallon per person per day for 14 days)
- Water for cooking and hygiene (one gallon per person per day)
- Water for pets
Food
- Non-perishable packaged or canned food to last 14 days
- Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, and vegetables
- Canned or boxed juice
- Canned or boxed milk
- Powdered coffee or tea
- Bread, crackers and cookies
- Special food for babies and the elderly
- Cereal
- Soup
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Granola bars
- Trail mix