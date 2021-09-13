Preparations underway in Mississippi for Tropical Storm Nicholas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two weeks after Hurricane Ida, another storm is barreling down on the Gulf Region.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is the 14th named storm of the year. The system is expected to make landfall in Texas on Monday, while bringing some impacts to Mississippi.

“Anytime you hear tropical storm or hurricane, you need to take the natural precautions; make sure you have enough water, make sure you have money, just in case,” Felicia Bowser, a National Weather Service (NWS) Warning Coordination Meteorologist, said.

She continued, “People need to look out for the fact that if they do see any roads that are covered with water, they need to take an alternate route. You just don’t know how the infrastructure is underneath that water so why take a chance. “

There is a chance Nicholas could become a category one hurricane.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and urged neighbors to take necessary measures for the tropical storm.