Red Cross offers safety tips ahead of Hurricane Delta

Tropics
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- With Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, the Red Cross Mississippi Region is encouraging homeowners to prepare for the storm.

Here are some tips on what you can do to prepare:

  • Fill your car’s gas tank in case of evacuation
  • Fill plastic bottles with drinking water
  • Unplug small appliances

