JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- With Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, the Red Cross Mississippi Region is encouraging homeowners to prepare for the storm.
Here are some tips on what you can do to prepare:
- Fill your car’s gas tank in case of evacuation
- Fill plastic bottles with drinking water
- Unplug small appliances
LATEST STORIES:
- Red Cross offers safety tips ahead of Hurricane Delta
- Robinson Police are investigating offensive letters sent to homeowners
- Taco Bell may be axing Mexican Pizza, but here’s what’s coming back to its menu
- Delta strengthens into Category 4 storm
- White Texas police officer charged with murder in shooting of Black man