Red Cross offers safety tips ahead of Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- With Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, the Red Cross Mississippi Region is encouraging homeowners to prepare for the storm.

Here are some tips on what you can do to prepare:

Fill your car’s gas tank in case of evacuation

Fill plastic bottles with drinking water

Unplug small appliances

In #AL & #MS, we are preparing for yet another hurricane to impact the Gulf which means we are working with local officials and our partners to determine the need for shelter, food, relief supplies and care.



Here are some tips you can take to get prepared too. pic.twitter.com/VxYsuv7gGE — Red Cross MS Region (@RedCrossMiss) October 6, 2020

