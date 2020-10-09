Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast, the American Red Cross recommends sheltering-in-place at home with family, friends or neighbors, if it is safe. If you have to evacuate, you should evacuate quickly and follow instructions from local officials. The Red Cross suggests staying at a hotel, where you can remain isolated during the storm.

If someone needs to find a shelter, they can visit redcross.org/shelter, check the Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Red Cross also encourages neighbors to check msema.org and their county’s website for local shelter information.

Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring face coverings, hand sanitizer, prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology.

BE PREPARED FOR HURRICANE SEASON

BE INFORMED Have access to weather alerts and community notifications. Be sure that you can receive official notifications even during a power outage. Always follow the directions of your state and local authorities.

Use the Red Cross interactive map to identify likely disasters in your areas

Learn about your community’s response plan for each disaster and determine if these plans have been adapted because of COVID-19

Find contact information for state, local and tribal governments and agencies, and for local emergency management.

Because of COVID-19, stay current on advice and restrictions from your state and local public health authorities as it may affect your actions and available resources and facilities.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts for more than 35 different situations. Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

HURRICANE SAFETY People living in the path of the hurricane should listen to local officials and obey any evacuation orders. As the storm passes, folks should stay informed by listening to local news or NOAA weather radio for updates. Other safety steps include:

Know the difference between a Hurricane Watch and a Hurricane Warning.

A Hurricane Watch means conditions are a threat within 48 hours. Review your hurricane plans. Get ready to act if a warning is issued and stay informed.

means conditions are a threat within 48 hours. Review your hurricane plans. Get ready to act if a warning is issued and stay informed. A Hurricane Warning means conditions are expected within 36 hours. Complete your storm preparations and leave the area if directed to do so by authorities.

means conditions are expected within 36 hours. Complete your storm preparations and leave the area if directed to do so by authorities. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings: Take these alerts seriously. They often bring life- threatening flooding and dangerous winds.

TORNADO SAFETY With this extreme weather, tornadoes are also possible. Tornadoes are violent: they can completely destroy well-made structures, uproot trees and hurl objects through the air like deadly missiles.

Although severe tornadoes are most common in the Plains States, they can happen anywhere. Learn what to do to keep your loved ones safe.

Know the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning. A tornado WATCH means a tornado is possible. A tornado WARNING means a tornado is already occurring or will occur soon. GO TO YOUR SAFE PLACE IMMEDIATELY.

Identify a safe place in your home where household members and pets will gather during a tornado: a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.

In a high-rise building, pick a hallway in the center of the building. You may not have enough time to go to the lowest floor.

In a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. If your mobile home park has a designated shelter, make it your safe place. No mobile home, however it is configured, is safe in a tornado.

HOW TO HELP Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER To join us, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

