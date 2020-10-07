Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Red Cross, Salvation Army prep for Hurricane Delta

Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are preparing to respond to those in need after Hurricane Delta makes landfall. The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana this weekend and impact parts of Mississippi.

Click here to donate to the Red Cross.

Click here to donate to the Salvation Army.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories