Red Cross, Salvation Army prep for Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are preparing to respond to those in need after Hurricane Delta makes landfall. The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana this weekend and impact parts of Mississippi.
