Ridgeland leaders expect Hurricane Ida to cause flooding in city

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland leaders want neighbors to prepare for possible flooding from Hurricane Ida.

According to Mayor Gene McGee, city crews anticipate flood waters to over to Ridgewood Road at State Street and Hickory Road on Monday, August 29. He said other roads may be impacted as well.

“I encourage motorist not to drive in flooded road areas this is very dangerous and may result in injury or death,” he said.

Neighbors can contact Public Works at 601-853-2027 during business hours or the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121 after hours for service to include sandbag delivery, flooding, water, sanitary sewer outages and downed trees.

Waste Management will not pick up garbage west of Livingston Road on Wednesday as scheduled but on Thursday instead. All other pickups are on the normal schedule.