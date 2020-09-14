Sally strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sally has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 85 mph.
The winds were measured by Hurricane Hunters flying the storm on Monday.
Sally is now expected to make landfall near the Mississippi coast as a Category 2 hurricane, with winds of 105 mph.
