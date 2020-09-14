Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Sally strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

Tropics

by: WJTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sally has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 85 mph.

The winds were measured by Hurricane Hunters flying the storm on Monday.

Sally is now expected to make landfall near the Mississippi coast as a Category 2 hurricane, with winds of 105 mph.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories