Sally strengthens into Category 2 hurricane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Sally has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm, with maximum winds of 100 mph.
Forecasters said the forward speed has slowed to 6 mph as rapid intensification continues.
Conditions are expected to deteriorate Monday night on the Gulf Coast.
