Sally strengthens into Category 2 hurricane

Tropics
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Sally has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm, with maximum winds of 100 mph.

Forecasters said the forward speed has slowed to 6 mph as rapid intensification continues.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate Monday night on the Gulf Coast.

