Organizations prepare to help neighbors on Mississippi Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several organizations in the Jackson-metro area are preparing to serve those in need on the coast ahead of Hurricane Sally.

The Salvation Army is preparing crews to respond to the coast. They were in Lake Charles, Louisiana, for a few weeks after Hurricane Laura.

The organization will provide hot meals and hydration services to coastal neighbors.

“All of the trucks and canteens from the Gulf Coast region have been pulled out of Lake Charles, and they’re down there already. And we have teams from Florida and Georgia ready, if it hits on that side,” said Michelle Hartfield, Director of Community Relations.

If you need support, you can call 844-458-HOPE. If you would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army, call 1-800-SALARMY or go online.

The American Red Cross is also preparing to help neighbors.

“Red Cross, in time of disaster, our mission is to make sure that we are sheltering and feeding people in time of disaster and being there for communities offering emotional care and support, spiritual care as well,” explained Tamica Jeuitt, Regional ARCF communications director.

The Red Cross has shelters for storm victims.

Text ‘Red Cross’ to 90999 to make an automatic donation of $10 or donate online.

