Sand bags, face masks available for Hattiesburg neighbors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg said sandbags and face masks are available for neighbors ahead of Hurricane Delta.

The sandbags are available at the following locations:

Forrest County EOC – 4080 Highway 11

Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 – 810 Main St.

Petal Fire Station – 102 Fairchild Drive

