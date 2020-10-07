Sand bags, face masks available for Hattiesburg neighbors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg said sandbags and face masks are available for neighbors ahead of Hurricane Delta.
The sandbags are available at the following locations:
- Forrest County EOC – 4080 Highway 11
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 – 810 Main St.
- Petal Fire Station – 102 Fairchild Drive
