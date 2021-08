HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced free sandbags will be available on Friday, August 27 ahead of Tropical Storm Idea.

The sandbags will be available at noon at the following locations:

Fire Station #1 at 810 N Main Street

Forrest County EOC at 4080 US-11

Petal Fire at 102 Fairchild Drive

