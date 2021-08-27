Sandbags available for neighbors on Mississippi Gulf Coast

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Sandbags will be available to neighbors along the Mississippi Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Ida.

According to the Pascagoula Police Department, the self-serve sandbags will be available by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27 at the following locations:

Ocean Springs – Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive

Moss Point – New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street

Gautier – Behind City Hall, Highway 90

Pascagoula – Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Rd

West Division Roads Department – N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs

Central Division Roads Dept – 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave

East Division Roads Department – 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point

Forts Lake Fire Department – 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point

Escatawpa Fire Station – 3801 Sentinel Dr, Moss Point

Fontainebleau Fire Department – 3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs

St. Andrews Fire Department – 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs

Neighbors are asked to bring their own shovels. Bags will be provided.

