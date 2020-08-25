Severe Weather Information

Sandbags placed in front of Gulfport businesses ahead of Laura

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Businesses in Gulfport have sandbags in place as Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast. The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana, but it could bring three to five feet of storm surge to the Mississippi Coast.

There are multiple self-serve sandbagging locations around Harrison County. Neighbors can pick up sandbags at the following locations:

  • D’Iberville Work Center – 10085 1st Avenue D’Iberville, MS 39540
  • Lyman Work Center – 15001 County Farm Road Gulfport, MS 39503
  • Long Beach Work Center – 601 North Seal Ave. Long Beach, MS 39560
  • Orange Grove Work Center – 8300 34th Avenue Gulfport, MS 39501
  • Woolmarket Work Center – 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. Biloxi, MS 39532

If neighbors plan to pick up some sandbags, they may need to bring their own shovels. Not every location will provide tools.

