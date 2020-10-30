Sanderson Farms donates $50k to hurricane relief efforts

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – After multiple major hurricanes and tropical storms affected the Southeast, Sanderson Farms has donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in ongoing recovery efforts. Sanderson Farms’ contribution will help the Red Cross provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies and comfort to those impacted.

“Having operations across the Southeast, we know that the people who live and work in these communities are resilient, strong and committed to building back what has been lost,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., Sanderson Farms’ CEO and chairman of the board. “Our hope is that through our partnership with the Red Cross, we can help their relief efforts as they continue to cope with this very active hurricane season.”

“The generosity of partners such as Sanderson Farms make it possible for the Red Cross to respond at a moment’s notice with volunteers, equipment and supplies, powering our work to help people affected by severe weather in the hardest hit areas,” said Mark Beddingfield, CEO of the American Red Cross of Mississippi. “We are profoundly grateful for Sanderson Farms’ generous support to deliver shelter, food and hope for people in their darkest hours.”

The American Red Cross has more than 1,100 disaster relief workers—nearly 90 percent volunteers—working virtually and on the ground to support disaster relief efforts across Mississippi and the Southeast. The Red Cross will be there in the weeks to come, as people begin to recover and rebuild. In addition, Red Cross is working closely with community partners to distribute meals and relief supplies across affected neighborhoods.

