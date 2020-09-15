Severe Weather Tools

Severe weather threat diminishes for Hattiesburg as Sally moves east

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The severe weather threat for Hattiesburg and much of the Pine Belt changed on Tuesday, after models showed Hurricane Sally moving further east.

The forecast was a sigh of relief. A few days ago, emergency officials were expected upwards of 20 inches of rain. Now, Forrest County is expected to receive two inches of rain.

Additionally, the Forrest County 361 Shelter will not open due to the shift in the forecast.

